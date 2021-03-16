Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen