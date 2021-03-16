Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Huron senior believes in staying active

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is a busy kid at Huron High School who says staying active has played a big role in her success.

Brooklyn Boetel’s road to success has started at home with her parents.

“They’re a great influence, I’m so lucky to have them. And I am the way I am today because of them,” said Brooklyn.

Brooklyn carries a 3.95 GPA. She had one A- in biology her freshman year.

“No, it doesn’t really bother me because I know I did the best that I could. And I know that if it wasn’t perfect, and that’s okay,” said Brooklyn.

She bounced back and stays very active in school. A three-sport athlete in cross-country, basketball, and track. She’s also in band, student council, and FFA to name a few. She also volunteers in her community.

“One of those being the backpack program which I’m the coordinator for the high school so I gather up students to go volunteer for the backpack program which is packing food for kids,” said Brooklyn.

“She’s involved in so many things, but yet she maintains her a 3.95 GPA which takes a pretty special person to do that and she foots that bill,” said Huron teacher Mike Postma.

Brooklyn plans on going to Dakota Wesleyan, to become an elementary school teacher.

“I’ve always just wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little. That was always my dream and then I started babysitting and doing small things like that got me involved with kids,” said Brooklyn.

“She’s making the right choice she will be a tremendous elementary teacher wherever she ends up,” said Mike.

She’s set a good example to the younger kids of staying active while excelling in the classroom as well.

“Get involved in everything because that’s where the memories come from,” said Brooklyn.

for being named our Scholar of the Week Brooklyn receives a $250 scholarship from the Dakota Energy Cooperative which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.