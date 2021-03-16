Travel experts stress planning in COVID setting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a year in a more reserved setting, travelers are getting the itch to go on some form of an adventure. The planning part can be difficult when considering the new variables such as testing, destination, and local ordinances. Kristen Walker with Acendas Travel explained some of the current trends she is seeing and what you should take into account.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.