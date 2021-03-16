Advertisement

Travel experts stress planning in COVID setting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a year in a more reserved setting, travelers are getting the itch to go on some form of an adventure. The planning part can be difficult when considering the new variables such as testing, destination, and local ordinances. Kristen Walker with Acendas Travel explained some of the current trends she is seeing and what you should take into account.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions

Latest News

Sanford employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime
Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society have come up with a pretty unique way to...
Sanford employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime
A Huron man is hoping to guide others through tough times with his book outlining his own...
Huron man writes book to help guide others through tough times
Avera St. Luke’s hospital in Aberdeen is updating it’s visitor policy to reflect the decreasing...
Avera St. Luke’s adjusts visitor policy as vaccine rollout continues