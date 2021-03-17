10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 16th
Heartbreaker for Northern men, big win for Stampede, Canaries sold and more on women’s NCAA Tourney
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Region title game had the feel of a national championship game as Northern was edged by defending national champ NW Missouri State in OT. The Birds have new owners, the Stampede scored 8 goals and the SDSU and USD women talk about their trip to San Antonio for the NCAA Tournament.
