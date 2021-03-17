Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 16th

Heartbreaker for Northern men, big win for Stampede, Canaries sold and more on women’s NCAA Tourney
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Region title game had the feel of a national championship game as Northern was edged by defending national champ NW Missouri State in OT. The Birds have new owners, the Stampede scored 8 goals and the SDSU and USD women talk about their trip to San Antonio for the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday

Latest News

Northern Wolves fall in OT heartbreaker to defending national champs from NW Missouri State
Northern men lose in OT to defending D-II champs in Region championship game in Aberdeen
Chloe Lamb knows her Coyotes will enjoy the NCAA experience
USD Women head to San Antonio as an 11-seed and fully expect to enjoy the experience
Fast start for Stampede leads to 8-4 win over Lincoln
Stampede big first period leads to 8-4 win over Lincoln
Sioux Falls Canaries have brand new owners
Canaries have new owners