12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Compass Center is getting creative this year, transitioning its annual gala to accommodate both in-person and virtual guests.

The 12th Annual Compass Center Gala will take place Friday, with a hybrid format.

“We wanted to be as inclusive as we could while still respecting people trying to keep themselves safe, and us trying to keep our donors and our staff safe, so we ended up landing on this hybrid format,” Compass Center Chief Development Officer Jason Lemke said.

The Compass Center provides crisis intervention, counseling, and advocacy to children and adults who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“The reality is there are many families in our community that are experiencing violence in some form or another that is often behind closed doors,” Compass Center Executive Director Michelle Trent said.

This event helps support their services.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we’re really asking the community to come out and support our mission, either in person or online, to raise funds for the work that we do,” Trent said.

People will attend the event in-person at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The virtual event will be streamed on the Compass Center’s Facebook page, allowing guests to participate in the live auction.

“I think it will help raise awareness and help folks participate in any way that they can,” Trent said.

To purchase tickets for the 12th Annual Compass Center Gala, click here.

For more information about how to attend virtually, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.