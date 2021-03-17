Advertisement

12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid event

12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid format.
12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid format.(The Compass Center)
By Scott Engen
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Compass Center is getting creative this year, transitioning its annual gala to accommodate both in-person and virtual guests.

The 12th Annual Compass Center Gala will take place Friday, with a hybrid format.

“We wanted to be as inclusive as we could while still respecting people trying to keep themselves safe, and us trying to keep our donors and our staff safe, so we ended up landing on this hybrid format,” Compass Center Chief Development Officer Jason Lemke said.

The Compass Center provides crisis intervention, counseling, and advocacy to children and adults who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“The reality is there are many families in our community that are experiencing violence in some form or another that is often behind closed doors,” Compass Center Executive Director Michelle Trent said.

This event helps support their services.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we’re really asking the community to come out and support our mission, either in person or online, to raise funds for the work that we do,” Trent said.

People will attend the event in-person at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The virtual event will be streamed on the Compass Center’s Facebook page, allowing guests to participate in the live auction.

“I think it will help raise awareness and help folks participate in any way that they can,” Trent said.

To purchase tickets for the 12th Annual Compass Center Gala, click here.

For more information about how to attend virtually, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society have come up with a pretty unique way to...
Sanford Health employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
White River's Valandra-Prue finishes brilliant career with state title
Caelyn Valandra-Prue finishes basketball career at White River as a state champion

Latest News

“You can decide to lay here, and end up in a nursing home or you can get your butt out of bed....
Avera Medical Minute: Therapy programs for Scotland COVID survivor
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
Noem tabs two interim cabinet members to permanent posts
A St. Patrick’s Day tradition, the painting of the shamrock will happen today in downtown Sioux...
Painting of the shamrock will happen in downtown Sioux Falls
12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid format
12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid format