Advertisement

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 ‘tough’

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., Sunday, March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that it will be “tough” for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown won’t take much longer.

The deadline to end America’s longest war six weeks from now was set under an agreement reached by former President Donald Trump and the Taliban, without the buy-in of the Afghan government.

Biden, in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Wednesday, said he was consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown. Of meeting the May 1 deadline, he said it “could happen, but it is tough.” If the deadline is extended, he added, it won’t be by “a lot longer.”

Biden, like his predecessor, has promised to end the nearly 20-year conflict and bring home more than 2,500 American troops in the country — down from about 13,000 troops a year ago. The Trump deal caught some American allies off guard, as the roughly 7,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan rely on the U.S. for logistics and security support.

“That was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president worked out,” Biden said in the interview. “We’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision is in process now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society have come up with a pretty unique way to...
Sanford Health employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
White River's Valandra-Prue finishes brilliant career with state title
Caelyn Valandra-Prue finishes basketball career at White River as a state champion

Latest News

Eight are dead and a suspect is in custody following three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings.
Massage parlor shootings in Georgia leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent
12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid format
12th Annual Compass Center Gala transitions to hybrid format
Compass Center to host 12th Annual Gala Friday
Compass Center to host 12th Annual Gala Friday
Compass Center Gala kicks off Friday with hybrid format
Compass Center Gala kicks off Friday with hybrid format