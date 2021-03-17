Advertisement

Fog, Flurries Continue

Gradual Warm Up Coming
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some patchy fog will be possible this morning. We may also see a few flurries across the region. We’ll keep the clouds around today with a slight chance of a few flurries and some drizzle. Some of us may see a few rays of sunshine this afternoon. The clouds will keep our highs in the mid to upper 30s for many of us, but some lower 40s are possible up north where there isn’t as much snowfall on the ground.

By Thursday and Friday, sunshine will gradually return which will allow the snow to begin to melt fairly rapidly. Highs will be back in the 50s by Friday for almost everyone. We will likely be stuck in the upper 40s in spots with more snow on the ground. We’ll begin the weekend with sunshine on Saturday and mild conditions, but then we’re tracking some rain on Sunday with highs falling from the upper 50s and the low 60s on Saturday to the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

Rain will linger for next Monday and Tuesday before more sunshine returns by the middle of the week as highs look to remain in the 50s.

