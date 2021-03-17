Advertisement

Former Olympic swimmer advocates for diabetes research with Sanford Health

Former Olympic swimmer advocates for diabetes research with Sanford
Former Olympic swimmer advocates for diabetes research with Sanford(Dakota News Now)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls swim team had an exciting visitor at the Midco Aquatic Center today.

Former Olympic swimmer and gold medalist Gary Hall Jr. was in Sioux Falls today to learn more about the research Sanford health is doing on Type 1 Diabetes.

Gary’s visit Tuesday combined two of his main passions in life: advocating for Type 1 Diabetes research and swimming.

Gary was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in March of 1999. Doctors told him that it would be the end of his swimming career.

“That it was impossible to compete at that level with type 1 diabetes. I become the first perps with type 1 diabetes to compete and medal in the Olympic games in any sport and it made that diagnosis a little less scary,” said Gary.

Now, he utilizes his accomplishments to help advance diabetes research with Sanford.

“I have been really fortunate to get involved in the organization. I proudly serve on their international board and oversee their diabetes program. Incredible research going on. It provides me with hope to not give up on managing the diabetes until we find a way to cure or prevent the disease from happening,” he added.

Gary says Sanford’s methodical approach to find a cure-based therapy is what sets Sanford’s efforts apart from other organizations.

“There’s a sincere commitment to ending disease with this organization and that’s pretty neat to see.”

Using opportunities, like today, to reach out to young swimmers is a way for Gary to give back.

“The sport of swimming gave so much to me, opened up so many opportunities and it’s neat to see these kids with their own similar goals and dreams and aspirations. Yeah, to be giving back, it feels good,” said Gary.

Gary said he is looking forward to working with Sanford in the future and hopes to be back this Spring.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone Magazine covers Governor Noem, COVID Response
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
Sanford employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime
Sanford employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime
Sanford employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime