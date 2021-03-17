Advertisement

James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77

FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its...
FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.

Levine died March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday.

Levine made his Met debut in 1971 and became one of the signature artists in the company’s century-plus history, conducting 2,552 performances and ruling over its repertoire, orchestra and singers as music or artistic director from 1976 until forced out by general manager Peter Gelb in 2016 due to Parkinson’s disease.

Levine became music director emeritus and remained head of its young artists program but was suspended on Dec. 3, 2017, after accounts in the New York Post and The New York Times of sexual misconduct dating to the 1960s.

He was fired the following March 12 and never conducted again. He had been scheduled to make a comeback performance this Jan. 11 in Florence, Italy, but the concert was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society have come up with a pretty unique way to...
Sanford Health employees go on surprise trip of a lifetime
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
White River's Valandra-Prue finishes brilliant career with state title
Caelyn Valandra-Prue finishes basketball career at White River as a state champion

Latest News

FILE - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the...
Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing
The shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
“You can decide to lay here, and end up in a nursing home or you can get your butt out of bed....
Avera Medical Minute: Therapy programs for Scotland COVID survivor
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative