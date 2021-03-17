Northern men lose in OT to defending D-II champs in Region championship game in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Parker Fox had a huge night for the Northern Wolves. He poured in 34 points (14 of 18 FG) and it looked as though they were going to advance to the Elite 8. But a double digit lead in the final minutes of the game didn’t hold up as the defending national champs from Northwest Missouri State made a miracle rally in the final 2 minutes to send the game to OT tied at 79 and the Bearcats went on to win 91-86. Four of the five Northern starters fouled out including Tommy Chatman who scored 15 points and Andrew Kallman who had 14.

But the Bearcats were led by one of the nation’s best in Trevor Hudgins who scored 29 and made a key 3-pointer in the final minute. Byron Alexander came off the bench to score 21 and Ryan Hawkins had 19 for the Bearcats who advance to the Elite 8 in Evansville, IN. They won the tournament 2 years ago and last year’s was canceled because of COVID 19.

The Wolves finished the season with a record of 19-2. They won their 4th straight NSIC championship and this was the first time they had hosted the Central Region Tournament.

