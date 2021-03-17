Advertisement

Northern men lose in OT to defending D-II champs in Region championship game in Aberdeen

Fox scores 34, but Wolves fall in OT to Northwest Missouri State at Barnett Center
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Parker Fox had a huge night for the Northern Wolves. He poured in 34 points (14 of 18 FG) and it looked as though they were going to advance to the Elite 8. But a double digit lead in the final minutes of the game didn’t hold up as the defending national champs from Northwest Missouri State made a miracle rally in the final 2 minutes to send the game to OT tied at 79 and the Bearcats went on to win 91-86. Four of the five Northern starters fouled out including Tommy Chatman who scored 15 points and Andrew Kallman who had 14.

But the Bearcats were led by one of the nation’s best in Trevor Hudgins who scored 29 and made a key 3-pointer in the final minute. Byron Alexander came off the bench to score 21 and Ryan Hawkins had 19 for the Bearcats who advance to the Elite 8 in Evansville, IN. They won the tournament 2 years ago and last year’s was canceled because of COVID 19.

The Wolves finished the season with a record of 19-2. They won their 4th straight NSIC championship and this was the first time they had hosted the Central Region Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday

Latest News

Chloe Lamb knows her Coyotes will enjoy the NCAA experience
USD Women head to San Antonio as an 11-seed and fully expect to enjoy the experience
Fast start for Stampede leads to 8-4 win over Lincoln
Stampede big first period leads to 8-4 win over Lincoln
Sioux Falls Canaries have brand new owners
Canaries have new owners
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 16th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 16th