SDSU women make 10th NCAA appearance, first as an at-large team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday night we saw how excited the South Dakota State women’s basketball team was when they saw their name on the selection show as a 9-seed and a game Sunday afternoon with Syracuse at 4:30 pm.

It’s their 10th NCAA appearance but the first time they’ve been an at-large team. So it’s a big honor to get such a high seed and they have already put that Omaha loss behind them. ”And so this year is special because it’s in the present and what’s happening right now, and that’s obviously what our focus is. But I think it’s also important to take a minute and recognize the fact that this is number 10 in a relatively short period of time,” says SDSU Women’s Coach Aaron Johnston.

SDSU Senior Tylee Irwin says, ”I think this one is pretty special because we’ve never had an at-large bid before. But even after a great season and that tough loss to Omaha it kind of showed that all of our hard work this season has paid off.”

The Jacks finished the season with a 21-3 record and had won 18 straight games before the Summit League tournament loss to Omaha. They were ranked 22nd in the national Division One poll.

