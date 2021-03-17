Advertisement

USD Women head to San Antonio as an 11-seed and fully expect to enjoy the experience

Chloe Lamb is looking forward to the NCAA experience
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Women found out Monday night at the watch party in Vermillion that they were an 11 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face Oregon on Monday night at 9:00 pm.

For senior Chloe Lamb of Onida, she’s really looking forward to the trip to San Antonio. After all, she knows it will be a fun time for her team because they always have fun together. “Coach P is going to make sure we’re having tons of fun, she’s really good at that. But I think we’re going to do well on both ends of that. We’re going to have fun but we’re there and we have a job to do and I think every team is going to go in with that mindset. But it will be fun. I’m looking forward to it for sure,” says Lamb.

The Coyotes are riding a 9-game winning streak and have a 19-5 record heading into the tournament.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday

Latest News

Northern Wolves fall in OT heartbreaker to defending national champs from NW Missouri State
Northern men lose in OT to defending D-II champs in Region championship game in Aberdeen
Fast start for Stampede leads to 8-4 win over Lincoln
Stampede big first period leads to 8-4 win over Lincoln
Sioux Falls Canaries have brand new owners
Canaries have new owners
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 16th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 16th