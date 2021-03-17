USD Women head to San Antonio as an 11-seed and fully expect to enjoy the experience

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Women found out Monday night at the watch party in Vermillion that they were an 11 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face Oregon on Monday night at 9:00 pm.

For senior Chloe Lamb of Onida, she’s really looking forward to the trip to San Antonio. After all, she knows it will be a fun time for her team because they always have fun together. “Coach P is going to make sure we’re having tons of fun, she’s really good at that. But I think we’re going to do well on both ends of that. We’re going to have fun but we’re there and we have a job to do and I think every team is going to go in with that mindset. But it will be fun. I’m looking forward to it for sure,” says Lamb.

The Coyotes are riding a 9-game winning streak and have a 19-5 record heading into the tournament.

