Here Comes the Sun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After several days of cloud cover and snowfall, sunshine has returned to the Dakota News Now area! As a result, temperatures will be much warmer the next few days. Some patchy fog will be possible tonight, otherwise we’ll remain mostly clear.

For Friday, a full day of sunshine is on the way, but the wind will be picking up. Sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 25 mph with wind gusts at times ranging between 30 and 40 mph. Highs on Friday will get to the upper 40′s to near 50 where we still have snow on the ground to the mid to upper 50′s where there is less snowfall.

The weekend will continue the mild trend with more sunshine on Saturday and the breezy conditions. Highs will be warmer with temperatures rising into the lower to mid 50′s where snow remains and even some lower to mid 60′s where there will be less snow! Clouds will begin to move in for Sunday leading to a chance for some light rain. Highs will be still mild and in the mid to upper 50′s.

Better chances for rain will arrive for Monday and Tuesday, but with some colder air making its way into the area by Tuesday evening some of that rain will mix in with snow before the system finally exits by Wednesday. We’ll be monitoring the trend for accumulating snowfall in the coming days as that system is still far away.

