Noem orders flags at half-staff following deadly Atlanta shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff, in remembrance of the victims of the Atlanta shooting.

Governor Noem’s order comes after President Biden’s proclamation which called for the lowering of flags until sunset, March 22, 2021.

Authorities have charged Robert Aaron Long, 21, with murder in the worst mass killing in the U.S. in almost two years. Investigators believe Long had visited two of the massage parlors where four women were killed, Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr said.

