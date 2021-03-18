Prairie Lakes Healthcare to host mass vaccination events in Codington County

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anticipating the large amount of people to be eligible for vaccination once South Dakota moves into Group 1E, Prairie Lakes Healthcare will be offering a mass vaccination event March 25th , as well as hosting more week by week.

10,000 vaccine doses have been distributed in Codington county so far, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. Prairie Lakes President and CEO K.C. DeBoer said the county has been able to efficiently move through their allotted vaccine amount so far, and he’s expecting Group 1E to take advantage of that.

“1-E is a huge group, critical infrastructure workers. Almost everybody you know is probably included in that group. And we’re excited to be in a position to be able to begin this.” DeBoer said.

The Codington County Extension office will host the event, a space that DeBoer said will allow distancing where needed and enough room to work efficiently.

“You know, we’re going to try to vaccinate 800 people next Thursday, and the facility is well suited for that.”

Group 1E makes eligible those with critical infrastructure jobs for vaccination. And although it’s the last group before the state moves into Phase 2 of it’s vaccine rollout, DeBoer says it will take weeks to vaccinate.

“What comes after that will really depend on when the state believes we have touched enough of the essential workforce, that we can move onto the broader population. But like I say, a lot of people are going to fall into this category, and we’ll be at this well into May.”

For the moment March 25th is the only announced mass vaccination date, but DeBoer says more will be announced later. He says how quickly they can get through Group 1E will all depend on their allotment of vaccines to the county.

“We’ll do that once a week. If vaccination allocation increases for us, we’ll obviously expand the slots that are available to include more people. The sooner we can vaccinate everybody, the sooner we can move on.”

