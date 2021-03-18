Advertisement

South Dakota becomes final state to create a needs-based scholarship program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem signed legislation Thursday that created the “Freedom Scholarship” program in South Dakota.

“This Scholarship opens up the door to a large number of young people who have had some challenges in life,” Barry Dunn, the President of South Dakota State University.

The scholarship is funded by a variety of different sources. In January, Premier Bank pledged $100 million to the program.

, During the signing events Thursday morning, it was announced that both Avera and Sanford health are pledging $12.5 million each.

“In healthcare, it’s about the people that are going to take care of us when we need care provided by others. So it’s a great day,” Bob Sutton said the President and CEO of Avera Health.

The State of South Dakota is donating $50 million on behalf of the taxpayers.

“This endowment will be something that will be something that will benefit students and help our workforce for years to come,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

There is a stipulation to receiving the scholarship. After completing college, recipients are required to work in South Dakota for three years.

“If they don’t stay after those three years, it’s our fault, not theirs,” Dana Dykhouse said, the CEO of First Premier Bank.

The goal for the “Freedom Scholarship” program is set at $200 million. They have currently raised $175 million with the hope that more sponsors are soon to come.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker