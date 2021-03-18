South Dakota becomes final state to create a needs-based scholarship program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem signed legislation Thursday that created the “Freedom Scholarship” program in South Dakota.

“This Scholarship opens up the door to a large number of young people who have had some challenges in life,” Barry Dunn, the President of South Dakota State University.

The scholarship is funded by a variety of different sources. In January, Premier Bank pledged $100 million to the program.

, During the signing events Thursday morning, it was announced that both Avera and Sanford health are pledging $12.5 million each.

“In healthcare, it’s about the people that are going to take care of us when we need care provided by others. So it’s a great day,” Bob Sutton said the President and CEO of Avera Health.

The State of South Dakota is donating $50 million on behalf of the taxpayers.

“This endowment will be something that will be something that will benefit students and help our workforce for years to come,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

There is a stipulation to receiving the scholarship. After completing college, recipients are required to work in South Dakota for three years.

“If they don’t stay after those three years, it’s our fault, not theirs,” Dana Dykhouse said, the CEO of First Premier Bank.

The goal for the “Freedom Scholarship” program is set at $200 million. They have currently raised $175 million with the hope that more sponsors are soon to come.

