What to know as more events get underway at Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, more events are starting to get underway. Some even at full capacity. We first told you earlier this week that the Professional Bull Riders are coming to the PREMIER Center next month. That event will be at 100 percent seating capacity, which is around 9,000 people. With Sioux Falls no longer having a mask mandate what exactly will these events look like?

PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson says he feels fortunate to be able to host these events.

“Compared to a lot of other facilities and cities around the country, we’re doing a lot more business than they are or even thinking about doing right now. So it’s nice we’re able to do that and get crowds in here,” said Krewson.

As more people come out this spring and summer there are some policies Krewson wants to remind folks about.

While there is no longer a mask mandate in Sioux Falls the PREMIER Center does still encourage masks.

Venue Shield protocols are still in place. That includes card-only concessions, no cash. Hand sanitizer stations placed around the venue. Constant cleaning of high touchpoints. Also, all staff and vendors are required to wear a mask.

Mobile ticketing is also recommended.

“We’re still doing everything that we can obviously to be safe in this environment even with the vaccine rolling out. But be considerate to your neighbors. You know, we preach social consideration, social responsibility. So again if you are feeling symptomatic, anything like that please stay home,” said Krewson.

That way everyone can have a fun and safe time.

Staff wants to remind folks that there is a bag policy as some may have forgotten. That can be found on their website here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.