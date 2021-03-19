Advertisement

316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active coronavirus cases are at their highest in over a month in South Dakota after health officials reported over 300 new cases on Friday.

The Department of Health reported an additional 316 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since Jan. 21. The state’s total case count is now 115,518.

Active cases rose by 76 to 2,240, the highest since Feb. 9 according to CDC data. However, the number of active cases remains far below the state’s peak in November when it approached 20,000.

There were no new deaths reported Friday. The state’s total remained at 1,919.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 68.

Just under 36% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, according to the Department of Health. Slightly over 22% of those have received a full series of vaccinations. These statistics also includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the IHS and VA.

