Authorities investigating fatal hit-and-run in northwest Iowa

SIBLEY, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Sibley, Iowa, authorities say.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a driver noticed a body laying on the roadway of 170th Street two miles west of Sibley around 9 p.m. Monday night. The driver called 911 to alert authorities.

No other details have been released.. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.