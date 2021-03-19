Advertisement

Authorities investigating fatal hit-and-run in northwest Iowa

(KWTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Sibley, Iowa, authorities say.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a driver noticed a body laying on the roadway of 170th Street two miles west of Sibley around 9 p.m. Monday night. The driver called 911 to alert authorities.

No other details have been released.. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker