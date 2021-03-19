Big weekend ahead in Missouri Valley Conference Football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is on the road this week.

The 7th-ranked Jacks are at #5 Southern Illinois in a critical game for both teams with the post season in mind. SDSU escaped with a 19-17 win over winless Youngstown State last Saturday at home and will have to play much better against the Salukis who pounded North Dakota State to open up their conference schedule with a bang.

Jacks head coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”I think the match-ups this week make it the biggest weekend and it will be the biggest weekend of the season when you look at the rest of the schedule. 4 of the top 6 teams in the nation are playing each other in the same conference. The 2 winners are going to be not guaranteed anything but they’re going to be in the driver’s seat.”

Both teams are 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference at the halfway mark of the season. The Jacks have made the playoffs 8 straight seasons. Only the Bison have done that as well.

