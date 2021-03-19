Advertisement

Blind father continues journey to move his family to Sioux Falls

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rico Lamoureux is a U.S.-born citizen who has lived in the Philippines for the last 18 years.

Amid tight COVID restrictions including a government-issued shoot-to-kill order of anyone protesting lockdowns, he decided it was time to bring his family to the United States.

That plan has proved to be easier said than done, Lamoureux’s Filipino wife lacks U.S. citizenship, which means she cannot come to the U.S. yet.

Lamoureux says the journey getting to America with his 1-year-old son was difficult, but having to leave behind his wife was even harder.

“It was very very difficult to leave her behind, but we had to do it for the safety of my son, so we got on the plane and we left and then when we got on American soil, I felt like kissing the ground because it’s home and I love America,” said Lamoureux.

If separating his family wasn’t hard enough, Lamoureux faces one extra challenge in that he is completely blind in one eye and legally blind in the other.

Being on disability has made it incredibly difficult for him to earn enough money to reach the necessary funds to get his wife a visa.

“They’re very strict, so you either have to meet the income limits or find a joint petitioner who is willing to step in and basically be a cosigner. Unfortunately, I have no one in the world to do that for me,” says Lamoureux.

With nowhere else to turn to Lamoureux has started a GoFundMe campaign and applied for the Ellen DeGeneres show. He is hopeful this will help raise the money necessary to reunite his family and move them to South Dakota.

To give to the Lamoureux family you can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/ricoandjourney

