Iowa family thankful for LifeScape care close to home for daughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rozeboom family is glad they’re able to get care close to home at LifeScape. Rick and Melissa Rozeboom have to travel from Inwood to Sioux Falls every other week for their daughter, Jazlynn. She is 10 months old and is learning how to use a prosthetic arm. She’s been going to LifeScape for about six months.

“They said that she should be able to live a completely normal life,” Rick said, Jazlynn’s dad.

At Melissa’s 20-week ultrasound appointment, she and her husband found out there was something wrong with Jazlynn’s left arm. She had a rare thing happen called amniotic band syndrome.

“Strands that are in the amniotic fluid, and it can cause several different things; cleft lip and obviously things like this. It wraps around and cuts off the circulation during growth,” Rick said.

Melissa and Rick had a lot of questions after that.

“How normal she will be, especially now as a baby. Like will she be reaching her milestones? Do we need to be doing other things?” Melissa said.

Their pediatrician suggested they visit LifeScape to get some answers, and the organization has been a huge help.

“The way everybody works together is awesome,” Melissa said.

Rachel Smith is her prosthetist and orthotist. Robin Mills is Jazlynn’s occupational therapist.

“We’re trying to work with PT and OT to get her to learn that we have two hands now, and you can use both of those hands,” Smith said.

“She uses that little stump, pulls it over a lot. What we want is for her to use the hand as well because there are times where you really do need two long limbs to do things. It just makes life so much easier,” Mills said.

As Jazlynn grows, staff will be able to make adjustments and customize her prosthesis. As a baby, she will get a new prosthesis about every six months because she grows so quickly.

“So the next arm we’re making, we’re having a goal of putting an elbow in it that can move up and down,” Smith said. “So the goal would be with that for her to be able to start feeding herself with that hand or two hands.”

The goal of that is to balance how much Jazlynn is using her muscles on each side.

