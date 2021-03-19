Advertisement

Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man in connection with the U.S. Capitol siege.

The U.S. attorney’s office tweeted Friday that 31-year-old Jordan K. Stotts with trespassing in connection with the Jan. 6 incident. FBI agents took him into custody Friday. He was set to make his initial court appearance in Bemidji later Friday afternoon. The tweet didn’t include any details.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the siege, launched by former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a failed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Stotts is the first Minnesotan charged in the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker