Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run

(AP Images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RUSSELL, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident possibly involving an ATV in southwestern Minnesota.

Authorities say the body of the victim, who they identified as 50-year-old Shane Sanow, was found late Thursday night.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:48 p.m. saying that a man was found unresponsive on a street in the town of Russell, according to Chief Deputy Todd Roelfsema. Authorities arrived and found Sanow’s body, which they say suffered severe traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found a 4-wheeler ATV they believe belongs to Sanow a short distance away.

Roelfsema said an investigation found debris consistent with crash between Sanow and a second vehicle. Sanow’s ATV may have been involved in the crash, but Roelfsema said investigators have not yet confirmed this.

Authorities are still working to identify the second vehicle involved in the crash. Roelfsema asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 537-7666.

Russell is located about ten miles south of Marshall, Minn.

