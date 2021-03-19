Advertisement

Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in cases

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also being reported.
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also being reported.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials suspect a coronavirus variant is driving an increase in case growth across the state in recent weeks as they race to vaccinate the state’s population.

Health officials said more than 300 cases of the B117 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have been found in Minnesota.

Officials warned against gathering for approaching spring holidays like Easter, Ramadan and Passover or travelling for spring break to prevent increased risk for spreading the virus.

More than 1.3 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than 788,000 have been fully inoculated as of Wednesday.

