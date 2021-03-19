Protest planned in Sioux Falls in opposition of House Bill 1217

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Transformation Project Advocacy Network and Sioux Falls Pride are hosting a protest pep rally against the bill that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in sports that match their gender identity.

The “Let Kids Play” protest is planned for Saturday at 4:00 PM at 41st Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. People are encouraged to wear sports jerseys. Protesters will be urging Governor Kristi Noem to veto House Bill 1217.

When South Dakota senators passed the bill sending it to her desk, Noem tweeted that she was “excited” to sign it. Just days later though, she said she was weighing her options and just on Thursday said she will make a decision on whether or not to sign it in the coming days.

Multiple mental health providers, doctors, and faith leaders have sent letters to Governor Noem, urging her not to sign the piece of legislation, mentioning the economic impact it could have as well as the health effect on transgender athletes. The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has also voiced concerns about the effect it could have on businesses relocating to the state.

