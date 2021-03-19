School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Lyon community is grieving the loss of an elementary student who lost her life in an accident Friday morning.

The West Lyon Community School District says a third-grade student was killed in an accident involving a school bus and a single-vehicle.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the incident happened just after 7:30 am near A50 and Beech Avenue. The crash report says a vehicle rear-ended the school bus after it stopped to pick children up. The passenger in the vehicle, 9-year-old Jessica Yeaman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver suffered injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

The school district is offering grief counseling for those who seek it.

