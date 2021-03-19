Advertisement

School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash

School bus and police lights graphic.
School bus and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Lyon community is grieving the loss of an elementary student who lost her life in an accident Friday morning.

The West Lyon Community School District says a third-grade student was killed in an accident involving a school bus and a single-vehicle.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the incident happened just after 7:30 am near A50 and Beech Avenue. The crash report says a vehicle rear-ended the school bus after it stopped to pick children up. The passenger in the vehicle, 9-year-old Jessica Yeaman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver suffered injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

The school district is offering grief counseling for those who seek it.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker