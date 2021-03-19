Advertisement

SDSU women will make 10th NCAA appearance Sunday against Syracuse

Jacks regular season title leads to at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women had made the previous 9 NCAA tournaments as automatic qualifiers. So that made the news Monday night even more special that a regular season conference championship and 18 straight wins had been enough for the 22nd-ranked Jacks to make the Big Dance.

Paiton Burckhard says, ”Now knowing that we’re able to go to the NCAA tournament and we have a game set up to play there’s definitely a lot of things feeling the motivation and the drive that will carry out during the next practices and into the game against Syracuse.”

Tylee Irwin says, ”Yes it’s a little different than a lot of years past when we’ve haad a lot of success making it to the NCAA tournament, but to get an at-large bid is pretty special.”

Head coach Aaron Johnston says, ”It’s quite an accomplishment. It will be fun. It will be quite a bit different than any tournament we’ve been a part of obviously with everything going on. But having the chance to be there and be a part of it and create a memory for our team and their families and our fans is just a great opportunity for us.”

The Jacks will play Syracuse on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 in a re-match from 2 years ago when they beat the Orange on their home floor to make the Sweet 16.

