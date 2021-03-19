Sen. Thune visits vaccination sites as vaccine rollout continues

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 15,000 vaccine doses have been distributed to Brown County. And today health providers were able to give an update to Sen. John Thune (R-S.D).

Thune made stops at the new Veterans Affairs building, and to both Sanford Aberdeen and Avera St. Luke’s to see vaccine sites and meet with healthcare workers. Thune said he’s encouraged so far with South Dakota’s vaccine rollout.

“And what’s really encouraging is to talk to people who are getting it. And it really is a game-changer. It gives people the confidence to get out and resume their normal lives. So this is the absolute best thing we can do in terms of combating this virus and getting it behind us,” Thune said.

Thune also had a meeting with community leaders from Aberdeen and the surrounding region, giving an update on what they’re seeing with the distribution. Methods of how information about the vaccines is being distributed were also discussed, something they agree is an important focus area at the moment.

“And I hope more people want it. I know there are some folks out there who are reluctant to get it. But I hope that they become convinced over time it’s in their interest because the more people have the vaccine, the more that we will completely eliminate at least this version of it,” Thune said.

Thune said he was glad to see a variety of community leaders in his visit to Aberdeen and is confident that with many people signing up and receiving the vaccine, that the end of the road is in sight.

“Everybody is partnering well. And I think people understand the value of helping each other out, and teamwork and cooperation. And those are all qualities that I think really do differentiate people here in South Dakota,” Thune said.

