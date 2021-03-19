Advertisement

Spring into Summer Celebration represents new beginnings

James Valley Garden Center to host Spring into Summer Celebration
James Valley Garden Center to host Spring into Summer Celebration(Scott Engen)
By Scott Engen
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first day of Spring is March 20, and as the seasons change, one business in Mitchell is celebrating with a special event.

“We’re just really excited about hosting this event,” Jeff Heppler, the owner of James Valley Garden Center, said. “We wanted to get off to an early start this year and get everything set up.”

Saturday, the facility’s greenhouse will welcome in the community for a variety of family-friendly activities, like crafting homemade bird feeds, planting seeds, and even a petting zoo.

“I’m looking most forward to watching the kids,” Heppler said. “We have plenty of space here for social distancing and we just haven’t seen much of that kind of activity in the last year, so it’ll be fun to watch that.”

James Valley staff says the event is a perfect way to kick off the gardening season, and a great representation of new beginnings after a year unlike any other.

“It’s really true, you go out into our greenhouse right now you see new life,” Heppler said.

The Spring into Summer Celebration is also a benefit for the Mitchell Area Safe House, which serves victims of domestic violence.

“A lot of people think that in rural South Dakota domestic violence isn’t happening, and we often think that in Mitchell it’s not happening, but we are busy and we are constantly serving the needs of people around us,” Ashley Hobbs, with Mitchell Area Safe House, said.

Those who bring a donation will be entered into a drawing to win a pizza oven and a tailgate grill, all the money raised will go straight to the cause.

“It is so incredibly important,” Hobbs said. “We haven’t been able to do any fundraisers this year and getting these partnerships, and getting out into the community, and raising awareness is so crucial to what we do.”

The Spring into Summer Celebration starts Saturday at 9:00 in the morning and goes until 9:00 in the evening.

For more information about the event, click here.

For more information about the Mitchell Area Safe House, click here.

Dial 605-996-4440 for the shelter’s 24/7 hotline.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker