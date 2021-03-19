Spring into Summer Celebration represents new beginnings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first day of Spring is March 20, and as the seasons change, one business in Mitchell is celebrating with a special event.

“We’re just really excited about hosting this event,” Jeff Heppler, the owner of James Valley Garden Center, said. “We wanted to get off to an early start this year and get everything set up.”

Saturday, the facility’s greenhouse will welcome in the community for a variety of family-friendly activities, like crafting homemade bird feeds, planting seeds, and even a petting zoo.

“I’m looking most forward to watching the kids,” Heppler said. “We have plenty of space here for social distancing and we just haven’t seen much of that kind of activity in the last year, so it’ll be fun to watch that.”

James Valley staff says the event is a perfect way to kick off the gardening season, and a great representation of new beginnings after a year unlike any other.

“It’s really true, you go out into our greenhouse right now you see new life,” Heppler said.

The Spring into Summer Celebration is also a benefit for the Mitchell Area Safe House, which serves victims of domestic violence.

“A lot of people think that in rural South Dakota domestic violence isn’t happening, and we often think that in Mitchell it’s not happening, but we are busy and we are constantly serving the needs of people around us,” Ashley Hobbs, with Mitchell Area Safe House, said.

Those who bring a donation will be entered into a drawing to win a pizza oven and a tailgate grill, all the money raised will go straight to the cause.

“It is so incredibly important,” Hobbs said. “We haven’t been able to do any fundraisers this year and getting these partnerships, and getting out into the community, and raising awareness is so crucial to what we do.”

The Spring into Summer Celebration starts Saturday at 9:00 in the morning and goes until 9:00 in the evening.

For more information about the event, click here.

For more information about the Mitchell Area Safe House, click here.

Dial 605-996-4440 for the shelter’s 24/7 hotline.

