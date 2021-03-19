Top-seeded Washington and DeSmet advance, Vermillion loses to Dell Rapids in thriller at buzzer!

SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The semi-finals are set at the 3 Boys State Tournaments and the top seed in Class “A” didn’t make it thanks to a buzzer-beater “3″ by Landon Reusink as Dell Rapids beat Vermillion 53-52. Jakob Dobney had stolen the ball with 11 second left and scored, but Dells made it up the floor with no timeouts and got the game-winner off right before the buzzer. They will face SF Christian after the Chargers beat St. Thomas More 58-47 as Tyler Prins scored 20 points. Dakota Valley got 31 points from Isaac Bruns and 22 points and 21 rebounds from his older brother Paul in a 65-58 win over Winner. Brady Fritz had 28 for the Warriors. And Sioux Valley beat Chamberlain 53-44 in the final game as the Vincents combined for 31 points for the Cossacks.

In the State “B in Aberdeen, Kalen Garry’s 24 points led #1 DeSmet past Lower Brule 80-53. The Bulldogs will face Viborg-Hurley in the semi-finals Friday night. The Cougars beat Lyman 53-45 behind Gradee Sherman’s 19 points. Aberdeen Christian upset #2 Canistota 55-49 thanks to 14 points from Ethan Russell. They will face Dell Rapids St. Mary after the Cardinals beat White River 75-69. Connor Libis led the Cards with 28 points and Joe Sayler had 29 for the Tigers who were in their 16th consecutive State “B” Tournament.

In the “AA” in Rapid City, #1 Washington escaped with a 56-53 win over Aberdeen Central. The Golden Eagles scored 10 straight to tie the game late, before the Warriors scored the game-winning points. They will face O’Gorman. The Knights, who handed the Warriors their only 2 losses, got 14 points from Kade Moffitt and 13 from Joe Lynch in a 58-39 win over Harrisburg. 2nd-seed Yankton was down 12-1 after a quarter to Mitchell. But the Bucks rallied for a 50-46 win as Dylan Prouty made 7 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Matthew Mors had 17 for Yankton. They will face Roosevelt after the Riders beat Brandon Valley 64-47. Tyler Feldkamp led Roosevelt with 16 points. Dawson Johnson had 18 for the Lynx.

