Advertisement

USD Women take confidence into NCAA Tournament Monday night against Oregon

Coyotes past experience will help in NCAA Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Coyotes are the automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament after rolling through the post season tournament with 3 wins by 20 points or more. And they have won 9 straight heading to San Antonio... Needless to say, they will take the floor with plenty of confidence Monday night.

Hannah Sjerven says, ”This time going into it definitely with a little bit more knowledge and maybe even a little more confidence going in and definitely more exciting going in to play these games.”

Liz Korngable says, ”We’re grateful to play and grateful for another opportunity to play this season. But I think it just comes down to competing. Competing and being prepared.”

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit says, ”Yes it’s really pretty special for us. It really is a challenge. You can want to get there, you can do all the right things but to actually get there is something that’s really really hard to do.”

And as Chloe Lamb told us, they plan to have fun even though this is a business trip. That’s what this team is all about, enjoying the moment. And after their Big Dance was canceled last year, it will be even more meaningful this time around.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Jacks face Syracuse Sunday at 4:30 PM.
Rare NCAA Tournament Rematch Brings SDSU & Syracuse Together Again
Practice prior to Monday NCAA Tournament game with Oregon
Coyotes Comfortable Heading To NCAA Tournament Thanks To Prior Experience
39 points in 80-73 win
Northern State’s Parker Fox & Andrew Kallman Enter Transfer Portal
Jacks defeat rival Coyotes 4-0
Jackrabbit Soccer Team Routs Coyotes
Defeat DRSM 60-53
STATE B BOYS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS-Aberdeen Christian To Face De Smet On Home Turf For Title