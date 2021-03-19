USD Women take confidence into NCAA Tournament Monday night against Oregon

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Coyotes are the automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament after rolling through the post season tournament with 3 wins by 20 points or more. And they have won 9 straight heading to San Antonio... Needless to say, they will take the floor with plenty of confidence Monday night.

Hannah Sjerven says, ”This time going into it definitely with a little bit more knowledge and maybe even a little more confidence going in and definitely more exciting going in to play these games.”

Liz Korngable says, ”We’re grateful to play and grateful for another opportunity to play this season. But I think it just comes down to competing. Competing and being prepared.”

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit says, ”Yes it’s really pretty special for us. It really is a challenge. You can want to get there, you can do all the right things but to actually get there is something that’s really really hard to do.”

And as Chloe Lamb told us, they plan to have fun even though this is a business trip. That’s what this team is all about, enjoying the moment. And after their Big Dance was canceled last year, it will be even more meaningful this time around.

