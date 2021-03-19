Washington High School student named Poetry Out Loud state champion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Washington High School student, Rahele Megosha, won the state Poetry Out Loud competition Monday. Megosha is a senior at Washington in Sioux Falls.

She was one of seven finalists, who competed from all over the state. This year’s competition was held virtually. Finalists had to recite three different poems. Since Megosha won, she will compete at the national level in Washington, D.C. against the winners from each U.S. state and jurisdiction. The top prize is $20,000 cash. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that helps students build self-confidence and public speaking skills while learning about literary heritage.

Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies. The South Dakota Arts Council receives a grant for Poetry Out Loud programming in the state and partners with Arts South Dakota and South Dakota Public Broadcasting for the competition.

