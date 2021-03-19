Advertisement

Washington High School student named Poetry Out Loud state champion

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Washington High School student, Rahele Megosha, won the state Poetry Out Loud competition Monday. Megosha is a senior at Washington in Sioux Falls.

She was one of seven finalists, who competed from all over the state. This year’s competition was held virtually. Finalists had to recite three different poems. Since Megosha won, she will compete at the national level in Washington, D.C. against the winners from each U.S. state and jurisdiction. The top prize is $20,000 cash. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that helps students build self-confidence and public speaking skills while learning about literary heritage.

Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies. The South Dakota Arts Council receives a grant for Poetry Out Loud programming in the state and partners with Arts South Dakota and South Dakota Public Broadcasting for the competition.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker