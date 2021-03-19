Advertisement

Watertown man convicted on rape charges

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Codington County jury convicted a Watertown man on rape charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman who was incapable of giving consent.

Forty-four-year-old Lee Malcon was convicted Thursday on nine alternative counts of third-degree rape after a four-day jury trial, KXLG News reports.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Watertown home on October 28, 2019. Court documents state authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive woman. Police found a 41-year-old woman at the home. Despite attempts to resuscitate the victim, she was later pronounced dead as a result of “combined medication toxicity.”

During the investigation by the Watertown Police Department, authorities found several videos showing Malcom and the unresponsive female engaged in sexual activity.

Malcolm remains in custody at the Codington County Jail awaiting a sentencing hearing.

Third-degree rape charges are filed in cases where the victim is incapable of giving consent because of any intoxication, narcotics, anesthetic agents or hypnosis. Each count is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker