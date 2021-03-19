Weekend Features Mild but Windy Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After we began the week with cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and a fresh coating of snow, the ending of the week has looked much better with sunshine and warmer temperatures. That will continue into the weekend, but we’ll have to deal with some strong winds. Winds may be strong enough that a WIND ADVISORY could be issued.

TONIGHT: High pressure will keep us quiet with a mainly clear sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the S and SSE at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Despite the clear skies, the strong southerly winds will only allow lows to drop back into the 30s.

SATURDAY: We’ll begin the day with mainly sunny skies but a warm front will begin to swing through into the afternoon, which will bring in a few clouds. Winds will be at its strongest Saturday, with a sustained southerly wind at 15-30 mph with numerous gusts likely over 40 mph and some possibly approaching 50 mph. Into Saturday night, winds will remain gusty with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers may develop overnight west of the Missouri River. Highs range from the 50s east to the 60s south and west. Lows drop back into the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: A cold front will sweep through Sunday, bringing with it a chance of a few light rain showers. The chances look to be isolated to scattered and it won’t rain the entire day. Skies remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a breezy S to SW wind gradually shifting to the NW as the front passes through. Highs top out in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 20s and 30s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: We continue to keep an eye on a potential system that could bring some rain... and unfortunately some snow once again to the area. The models have diverged quite a bit since yesterday. One shows rain for the eastern half of the area Monday afternoon through Wednesday with some changeover to snow Tuesday into Wednesday morning while the other shows nothing other than some spotty rain or wintry mix showers. It looks like Pierre and Central South Dakota will stay mostly dry with only a slight chance for precipitation. Highs drop back into the 40s to low 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be out of the N and NE and become gusty once again Tuesday.

LONG TERM: Thursday brings us sunshine and a southerly wind, pushing highs back into the 50s. Another system Friday into Saturday morning could bring some light showers but this is still a week out so this will likely change. Temperatures look to remain near to slightly above average. The latest 8-14 day CPC outlook, which runs from March 27-April 2, shows temperatures around average with slightly below average precipitation.

