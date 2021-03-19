Advertisement

West Mall 7 Theatres announces reopening date

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Mall 7 Theatres announced its reopening date following a temporary closure due to economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Mall 7 Theatres will reopen Wednesday, March 31, with the first-run showings of “Godzilla vs. Kong”. The theatre announced it was closing temporarily in February due to the ongoing pandemic.

The theatre said it planned to use the closure to update equipment, maintenance, and self-ticketing improvements.

For more information and ticket details, visit westmall7.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker