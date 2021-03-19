West Mall 7 Theatres announces reopening date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Mall 7 Theatres announced its reopening date following a temporary closure due to economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Mall 7 Theatres will reopen Wednesday, March 31, with the first-run showings of “Godzilla vs. Kong”. The theatre announced it was closing temporarily in February due to the ongoing pandemic.

The theatre said it planned to use the closure to update equipment, maintenance, and self-ticketing improvements.

For more information and ticket details, visit westmall7.com.

