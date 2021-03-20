Breezy Conditions Continue; Few Showers Possible Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Spring officially began at 4:37 AM this morning and the first full day of it certainly felt like it despite seeing a very strong southerly wind. Winds have been sustained between 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 45-50 mph. The southerly wind though pushed temperatures into the 50s and 60s across the area. Average temperatures for the first day of Spring are in the mid 40s with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TONIGHT: A cold front will slowly approach the western part of South Dakota. This will spread in cloud cover to the area, so expect a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, there is a slight chance of some light rain showers for Central and Western South Dakota. Winds will remain breezy out of the S at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40-45 mph. Lows will only fall back into the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is about 20 degrees above average.

SUNDAY: The cold front will continue to push east across the state. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a chance for scattered to isolated rain showers. It won’t rain the entire day and not everyone will see rain. The best chances will be in the morning in Central and Western South Dakota, midday for the Aberdeen, Chamberlain and Huron areas and in the afternoon to early evening for the I-29 corridor and points east. Winds will once again remain gusty out of the S at 15-25 mph with higher gusts but will be shifting to the N and NW as the front passes. Highs top out in the 50s to near 60. Sunday night will feature a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with more clouds across the southeastern areas. Winds will be calmer out of the N at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Eyes are on another storm system forecasted to track from Texas into the Great Lakes. The models have been very inconsistent on the strength and track, but the latest runs show the I-29 corridor and points east will have the best chance of seeing precipitation with this system. Precipitation will be mostly in the form of rain, but some snow could mix in late Monday night and Tuesday night. Snow accumulations look to be minimal with the best chance northeast of Sioux Falls. Winds will be increasing once again out of the NE into Tuesday, and that could spell in some drier air as well, so we’ll have to watch this system closely in the coming days to see what will happen. By Wednesday, the system departs and we’ll see skies clearing once again. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with lows mostly in the 30s.

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: Thursday looks drier and warmer with highs in the 50s to near 60 and a southerly to southeasterly breeze. Heading into Friday and the weekend, precipitation chances look to return and as of now, the models are all over the place on what to expect. I would say as of now, there will be chances for scattered showers, with some snow mixing in at times at night. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday and in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall back into the 20s to near 30.

LONG TERM: The latest Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from March 28-April 3, indicates temperatures near to slightly below average with below average precipitation. We’ll have to see how that plays out because the 3-4 week outlook, which runs from April 3-16, indicates a good chance of above average temperatures and drier than average conditions.

