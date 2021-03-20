Advertisement

Coyotes Comfortable Heading To NCAA Tournament Thanks To Prior Experience

USD Playing In Second NCAA Tournament Game In Three Years
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The USD women’s basketball team is practicing in San Antonio for their first round NCAA Tournament game on Monday night against Oregon.

Though COVID-19 has changed many things, USD is becoming used to making the NCAA Tournament. This will be USD’s third straight NCAA Tournament appearance (though last year’s would be canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic). The current seniors were sophomores when the Coyotes fell to Clemson in Starkville, Mississippi two years ago and they say there’s a benefit to having been in the Big Dance before.

The Coyotes and Ducks tip at 9:00 PM on Monday night.

