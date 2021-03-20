Advertisement

Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA CO., IA - (Dakota News Now) - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9:00 pm Thursday night for reports of a body on Highway 170, two miles west of Sibley, Iowa.

The victim was found deceased and has been identified as a 19-year-old male Sioux Falls resident. His name has not yet been released.

Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth says the death is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.

Due to the severity of the crime, the Osceola County Sheriff’s office is receiving assistance with the case from the Iowa State Patrol.

The investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
School bus and police lights graphic.
School District: West Lyon third-grader killed in school bus vs car crash
Minnesota man killed in hit-and-run
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

Protest of anti-trans legislation
Gov. Noem sends controversial sports bill back to South Dakota Legislature
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa
Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in...
New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift
Dakota News Now Vaccine Tracker