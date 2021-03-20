Fatal hit and run occurs in Northwest Iowa

OSCEOLA CO., IA - (Dakota News Now) - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9:00 pm Thursday night for reports of a body on Highway 170, two miles west of Sibley, Iowa.

The victim was found deceased and has been identified as a 19-year-old male Sioux Falls resident. His name has not yet been released.

Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth says the death is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.

Due to the severity of the crime, the Osceola County Sheriff’s office is receiving assistance with the case from the Iowa State Patrol.

The investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County sheriff’s office.

