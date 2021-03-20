Jackrabbit Soccer Team Routs Coyotes

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s soccer turned in a dominant performance Friday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, opening its weekend with a 4-0 victory over South Dakota.

The Jackrabbits (6-0-3) saw Kayla Wisniewski, Avery LeBlanc and Abigail Kastens record goals, as the offense was helped by a USD own goal early in the second. Eden Brooker, Rachel Hewitt and Kayla Anderson tallied assists. Kastens led the Jackrabbit offense with three total attacks, while Wisniewski and Anderson each recorded a pair of shots. In total, SDSU fired 12 shots and put six on net.

SDSU posted its seventh shutout of the season as Taylor Lock, Hailee Fischer and Jocelyn Tanner split time between the pipes, and SDSU turned away five Coyote shots on goal.

South Dakota State struck early with a sixth-minute goal, as Wisniewski found the net on a right-footed effort after out-dueling a pair of Coyote defenders. Brooker set up the score with a long ball from 40 yards out, lofting the setup into the box.

State’s lead reached 2-0 later in the half, as LeBlanc netted her first collegiate goal off a Jackrabbit corner kick. Hewitt recorded the assist, sending the set-piece cross towards the near-post, where LeBlanc waited for the one-touch score at 30:30.

A lucky bounce helped the Jacks stretch their lead even further moments into the

second half, when USD was tagged for an own goal. The third score of the day was set up from Maya Hansen, who sent a low cross towards Wisniewski that was deflected into the net by a Coyote in the 48th minute.

The Jackrabbits added one more for good measure in the 84th minute, sending the game to its final score of 4-0. Anderson took possession in USD territory late in the game, and after dribbling her way through a pack of Coyotes sent a thru ball towards the right side of the box, where Kastens raced to beat a defender and found the net with her right foot.

Game notes

South Dakota State improved to 8-5-1 in the all-time series

This weekend’s games are a part of the year-long South Dakota Corn Series Challenge between the two schools.

Four goals ties a season high for the Jacks after defeating Kansas City 4-0 March 5.

In their five games at home this season, the Jacks have outscored opponents 13-2.

Three different Jacks scored for the first time since Oct. 20, 2019.

Up Next

South Dakota State and South Dakota wrap up the weekend series Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

