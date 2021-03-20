New projects at Sanford Health thanks to $300 million gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sanford Health has new projects in the works including a focus on making healthcare more accessible to those in rural communities across the midwest. The organization announced Friday a $300 million gift from T. Denny Sanford. There are already big plans for how this money will be used.

Sanford Health is focusing on three initiatives, which CEO Bill Gassen calls an investment in their patients’ health.

One key effort includes creating eight new fully-funded graduate medical education programs. This would double the number of residencies and fellowships currently being offered. Now allowing for 200 residents and fellows to be training at any given time.

“When they train with Sanford Health, that’s going to allow us to have additional access to the ability to recruit them into the Sanford Health system and to train them in our rural facilities. To be able to give them access to those communities so that they know and understand and hopefully develop a passion around wanting to provide care in this part of the country,” said Gassen.

Sanford Health is also investing in community health and wellness. The Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls will be getting an upgrade, which includes 8 new soccer fields, and 5 baseball and 5 softball diamonds. This development will offer year-round athletic opportunities for all ages, interests, and abilities.

The third initiative includes creating a virtual hospital in Sioux Falls. The location will be a digital hub for doctors and physicians to be able to connect with Sanford patients remotely, especially those living in rural communities.

“This allows you to know that you’re going to be able to have access to the highest level of care when you need it, where you need it,” said Gassen.

Gassen says he’s excited about these new investments Sanford Health is taking on.

“We’re staying committed to them here in the Dakotas where we’re based today and so the trust, the care, and the relationships that have developed over the years, for them to know and have the security that that’s going to continue into the future,” said Gassen.

When it comes to partnering with T. Denny Sanford, the health organization says quote: “We took the media reports from last fall seriously and are satisfied they were not substantiated.”

