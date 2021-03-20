Northern State’s Parker Fox & Andrew Kallman Enter Transfer Portal

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a dazzling array of dunks and blocks, Northern State’s Parker Fox has been the most electrifying player in South Dakota and one of the best in all of Division Two.

Now he appears poised to try and do it at the Division One level.

Fox announcing today via Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Though the door remains open for a potential return to Northern State, it’s likely that the 6′8 junior from Mahtomedi, Minnesota will be moving to Division One with up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Fox will almost certainly be an All-American in Division Two after averaging 22 points and just under ten rebounds per game as a redshirt junior. In his career he has 1,357 points, 622 rebounds and 177 blocks.

And he’s not the only one leaving the Wolves Den.

Senior Andrew Kallman also entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer today.

Northern State G Andrew Kallman (SR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. @AndrewKallman https://t.co/GMK8i9ZiS1 — Verbal Commits D2 (@VerbalCommitsD2) March 19, 2021

Playing in 120 games over the last four years, Kallman is coming off his best season in Aberdeen. The 6-4 Chaska native averaged just under ten points per game, shooting 40 percent from three.

Like Fox he can play immediately and has up to two years of eligibility remaining if they elect to use the additional year the NCAA granted all student athletes due to COVID-19.

