Rare NCAA Tournament Rematch Brings SDSU & Syracuse Together Again

Jacks Beat Syracuse 75-64 In Round Of 32 In 2019
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota State Jackrabbit women are no strangers to the NCAA Tournament (making their tenth appearance in Division One), this year’s game brings something new.

A rematch.

SDSU practiced on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin leading up to Sunday’s game in San Antonio. For the first time ever the Jacks get an NCAA Tournament rematch against #8 seed Syracuse. They beat the Orange 75-64 two years ago on Syracuse’ home floor to advance to their first ever Division One Sweet 16.

And there certainly is still plenty of familiarity between the two teams.

The Jacks and Orange tip at 4:30 PM on Sunday.

