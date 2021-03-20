Advertisement

South Dakota reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths, 205 new infections

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Mar. 20, 2021
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - State health officials reported three new coronavirus deaths in South Dakota Saturday and 205 new infections.

Those who died were all over 80 years of age and included one man and two women from Davison, Grant and Minnehaha counties.

The new infections bring the state’s total to 115,723 with 2,233 of those still active cases.

There are 69 people hospitalized in South Dakota with 18 patients in intensive care and four on ventilators. In the Black Hills region hospitals, three patients are being treated for COVID-19 with one in ICU and no one on a ventilator.

