STATE A BOYS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS-Sioux Falls Christian & Sioux Valley Advance To Championship

Chargers Charge By Dell Rapids 64-52, Cossacks Rally From 15 Down To Down Dakota Valley 62-57
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State A Boy’s Basketball Championship is set at the Premier Center after another unpredictable day of basketball in semifinal Friday.

In the first semifinal the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers brought an end to the Cinderella run of 8th seed Dell Rapids, pulling away for a 64-52 win. Xavier Van Beek led the Chargers with 19 points. Nathan Koole had a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Brooks Nelson added 10.

Colin Rentz led the Quarriers with 19 points and his twin brother Connor scored 13.

In the final semifinal of the evening Sioux Valley, down as many as 15 in the third quarter, stormed back against Dakota Valley, outscoring the Panthers 21-10 in the final period to win 62-57. Oliver Vincent led all scorers with 29 points. Hayden Ruesink also posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Dakota Valley got 23 from Isaac Bruns and 15 from his brother Paul.

The Chargers and Cossacks will play for the championship tomorrow night at 7:30 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

