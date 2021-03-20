Advertisement

STATE AA BOYS SEMIFINALS-O’Gorman Rallies While Roosevelt Rolls Into Championship

Knights beat top-seed Warriors 51-48, Riders Rout Yankton 69-43
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State AA Boy’s Basketball Championship will be a 41st Street affair.

In Rapid City.

Down six at half of their semifinal with top-seed Washington, the O’Gorman Knights rallied behind 15 points from Eddie Meylor to defeat the Warriors for the second time this season, winning 51-48. Ben Renshaw added 13 points for the Knights while Akok Aguer led the Warriors with 11 points.

The second highly anticipated semifinal between Yankton and Roosevelt was never in doubt. The Riders led from virtually start to finish, defeating the Bucks 69-43 behind a game-high 25 points from Tyler Feldkamp. The Riders also got 12 from Tucker Large. Wisconsin-bound senior Matthew Mors led Yankton with 18 points.

The Sioux Falls city rivals, separated by a few blocks on 41st Street on the west side of town, meet tomorrow for the AA title at 8:30 PM.

