STATE B BOYS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS-Aberdeen Christian To Face De Smet On Home Turf For Title

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Christian Knights will play for the State B Championship on home turf of sorts at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

To claim the title they’ll have to go through top-seed De Smet.

The Knights got 18 points from Ethan Russell and held off a late Saint Mary run to win 60-53. Malek Wieker scored 17 and Jackson Isakson added 12.

Connor Libis led the Cardinals with 14 points.

In the other semifinal De Smet pulled away from a feisty Viborg-Hurley team in the second half to win 56-44. Kalen Garry led all scorers with 24 points while Damon Wilkinson added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Gradee Sherman was the lone Cougar in double figures with 14 points.

The Bulldogs and Knights will play for the championship tomorrow night at 7:45 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

(NOTE-Due to broadcast restrictions we cannot show highlights from the Viborg-Hurley & De Smet game)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.