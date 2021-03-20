Advertisement

Yankton hosts NFAA Championship Tournament

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Field Archery Association Indoor Championship Tournament typically takes place in larger cities across the nation, but due to the coronavirus it moved last minute to Yankton.

The tournament typically sees a few thousand participants.

“Our membership base is very family-oriented. They like to be together, and at this event, we have just a little over 700 participants, which is really good for us,” Bruce Cull said, the president of the NFAA.

Both organizers and archers we happy the tournament found a home in Yankton.

“At this point anywhere that can host an event where everybody can come together and we can compete, everyone is just so thankful,” Paige Pearce said, a World Champion archer.

The tournament did not require masks, but wearing them was encouraged and other precautions were taken including more sanitation stations.

“We don’t want to spread something and cause injury to anybody else, but the point is it’s a choice. It’s a choice that people can make to come or not come,” Cull said.

The next NFAA tournament to take place in Yankton will be later this summer.

