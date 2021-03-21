Advertisement

Chargers Fight Through Loss Of Van Donkersgoed To Win State Title

Sioux Falls Christian completes dominant run without one of their top players
By Zach Borg
Mar. 21, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final champions of the Winter Sports season were crowned last night at state basketball.

Sioux Falls Christian completed a dominant run through Class A by winning their second state championship, following up 11 and 12 point wins with a 34 point victory over Sioux Valley.

They did all this despite the loss of perhaps their best player, senior Noah Van Donkersgoed, who was in a walking boot all week after suffering a leg injury in the SoDAK 16.

