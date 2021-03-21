Chargers Fight Through Loss Of Van Donkersgoed To Win State Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final champions of the Winter Sports season were crowned last night at state basketball.

Sioux Falls Christian completed a dominant run through Class A by winning their second state championship, following up 11 and 12 point wins with a 34 point victory over Sioux Valley.

They did all this despite the loss of perhaps their best player, senior Noah Van Donkersgoed, who was in a walking boot all week after suffering a leg injury in the SoDAK 16.

