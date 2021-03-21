De Smet Takes Care Of Unfinished Business

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The De Smet Bulldogs ended a 22-year championship drought last night with a 59-43 win over Aberdeen Christian in the State B Championship.

The wait seemed especially longer for this group, who finished as state runner up in 2019 and entered last year as the top seed and favorite to win it all, only to have the tournament cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

