De Smet Takes Care Of Unfinished Business

Claim First State Title Since 1999
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The De Smet Bulldogs ended a 22-year championship drought last night with a 59-43 win over Aberdeen Christian in the State B Championship.

The wait seemed especially longer for this group, who finished as state runner up in 2019 and entered last year as the top seed and favorite to win it all, only to have the tournament cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

